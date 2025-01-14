Evaluating PD-1 Inhibitor With Chemotherapy in Advanced UC

Photo Credit: selvanegra

The following is a summary of “Programmed cell death 1 inhibitor alone or combined with chemotherapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma: a single-center experience,” published in the December 2024 issue of Urology by Huang et al.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), with or without chemotherapy, are tested as first-line treatments for advanced urothelial carcinoma (UC).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the clinical outcomes of programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) inhibitors alone or with chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC.

They conducted a retrospective, real-world study with 35 patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC treated with PD-1 inhibitor alone or combined with chemotherapy. Kaplan–Meier curves assessed progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), while Cox regression analysis explored the association of baseline variables with OS.

The results showed that 35 patients were included, with 7 receiving PD-1 inhibitor alone and 28 receiving PD-1 inhibitor plus chemotherapy. Median OS was 16.0 months (95% CI: 11.9–20.1) and median PFS was 12.0 months (95% CI: 8.6–15.4). PD-1 inhibitor plus chemotherapy was associated with better PFS than monotherapy (HR: 0.19, P = 0.018). Treatment-related adverse events (AEs) occurred in 5 (71.4%) patients receiving PD-1 inhibitor and 24 (85.7%) receiving PD-1 inhibitor plus chemotherapy. Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status (PS) and neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) were identified as prognostic factors.

Investigators concluded that patients with advanced UC may benefit from PD-1 inhibitors, alone or with chemotherapy, and ECOG PS and NLR predicted survival.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01674-7