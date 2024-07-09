Evaluating Retinal Projection LEW for Corneal Disease Visual Impairment

Photo Credit: Tunatura

The following is a summary of “Evaluation of a Retinal Projection Laser Eyeware in Patients with Visual Impairment Caused by Corneal Diseases in a Randomized Trial,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Stöhr et al.

People with incurable corneal diseases have visual impairment (VI) regardless of a healthy retina and optic pathway. Current aids, like low-vision aids (LVAs), help through magnification and contrast enhancement but don’t fully utilize vision due to their reliance on optic media.

Researchers conducted a prospective study evaluating a new laser eyewear (LEW) technology. This technology could improve vision by projecting images directly onto the retina, bypassing the anterior segment of the eye.

They tested retinal progression glasses in 21 patients (aged 25-69) with a visual impairment from corneal diseases (0.7 logMAR or worse). Patients with other vision-affecting conditions like retinal disorders were omitted. Visual acuity (VA) for near vision (NV) and distance vision (DV) were measured using the ETDRS standard charts, both with glasses and the new device. Assessment of reading speed, quality of life (QoL), and daily task ability before and after using the device was also performed at the initial visit and 2 subsequent visits. Safety was checked with eye exams six weeks after the last use of LEW, including OCT or electroretinography. Four patients completed a 12-month follow-up.

The results showed that patients’ vision improved significantly with the LEW. On average, DV improved by 0.43 logMAR and NV by 0.47 logMAR. With 2x magnification, improvement was even more significant, 0.66 logMAR compared to BC (P<0.0001). More participants could read with the LEW (n=17), and quality of life improved for those 17 participants who completed the study.

Investigators concluded that the retinal projection glasses improved vision for all participants by projecting images directly onto the retina. The LEW could offer a new option for LVA in patients with corneal disease. No safety concerns were found.

