Evaluating the Correlation Between Uric Acid and Erectile Dysfunction

The following is a summary of “Association between uric acid and erectile dysfunction in US adults: NHANES 2001–2004,” published in the June 2024 issue of Nephrology by Wang et al.

Recent studies suggest a correlation between hyperuricemia as an independent risk factor behind erectile dysfunction (ED) and already known factors.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study determining the correlation between uric acid levels and ED.

They examined data from NHANES (2001-2004), which included 3,810 men, 1,093 of whom had ED and 2,717 of whom did not. The data was analyzed using multivariable logistic regression analyses to examine the relationship between uric acid (UA) and the prevalence of ED.

The results showed that no significant relation was observed between UA levels and ED (OR 1.02, 95% CI: 0.84-1.24), with no significant differences among the various UA levels (P=0.5). Additionally, this was held even when a stricter definition of ED was used (OR 0.85, 95% CI: 0.60-1.19), with no extensive difference in various UA levels (P=0.083).

Investigators concluded that uric acid did not correlate with ED. However, more research with larger groups is needed to confirm the results.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03621-y#Sec2