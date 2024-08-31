Evaluating the Financial Impact of COVID-19 Policy Changes on Urology Residency Application Costs

The following is a summary of “Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Cost of the Urology Application Process,” published in the August 2024 issue of Urology by Asfaw et al.

This study aims to assess the self-reported costs associated with urology residency applications from 2019 to 2023 and to evaluate the impact of policy changes implemented by the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU) during the COVID-19 pandemic on these expenses. The analysis utilizes data from the Texas Seeking Transparency in Applications to Residency (STAR) survey, focusing on costs incurred by fourth-year urology residency applicants from U.S. medical schools. Key outcomes measured include median total costs (mTC), interview expenses, application fees, other related costs, and the number of interviews offered and match outcomes. Comparative analysis of the expenses across various surgical specialties was conducted, and simple linear regression was employed to identify the primary cost drivers and examine the correlations between costs and match outcomes.

The study encompasses responses from 522 urology residency applicants over the specified period. Notably, the introduction of virtual interviews and the suspension of in-person away rotations during the 2020-21 application cycle resulted in a 79% reduction in median total costs and a 92% decrease in interview-related expenses. The primary cost drivers identified were the number of away rotations completed and the number of applications submitted. Each additional away rotation was associated with an increased cost of $1,490. During the 2020-21 cycle, urology residency applicants incurred, on average, $2,000 more in expenses than their peers applying to general surgery programs. By the 2021-22 match cycle, urology was among the most expensive surgical specialties, alongside thoracic surgery and ophthalmology.

The findings underscore the significant reduction in application costs due to pandemic-induced policy changes, which contributed to lowering socio-economic barriers for applicants. However, the essential role of away rotations in enhancing match success, coupled with their associated financial burden, raises equity concerns, particularly for students from institutions needing home urology programs. This study highlights the need for ongoing evaluation and potential reform of the residency application process to ensure equitable access for all candidates.

