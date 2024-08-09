Evaluating Traumatic Vascular Injuries in Children and Adolescents: Challenges, Evidence, and Response Solutions

The following is a summary of “Principles and practice in pediatric vascular trauma: Part 1: Scope of problem, team structure, multidisciplinary dynamics, and solutions,” published in the July 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Harting et al.

As of 2020, penetrating injuries have emerged as the leading cause of death among children and adolescents aged 1-19 in the United States. For those who survive the initial trauma and receive advanced medical care, vascular injuries pose significant morbidity risks and often create considerable challenges for trauma teams. These injuries can lead to life-threatening hemorrhage or limb-threatening ischemia if not promptly addressed.

Managing vascular injuries requires timely intervention and specialized expertise, particularly in children with medical conditions. Given the increasing incidence of vascular injuries necessitating operative management, a reactive, ad hoc approach is inadequate. An integrated, multidisciplinary team approach is essential for effective rapid hemorrhage control and revascularization. However, the structure and organization of vascular response teams in pediatric hospitals vary widely. In Part 1 of this review, researchers will examine the scope and impact of the rise in traumatic vascular injuries among children with medical conditions, review current evidence and outcomes related to these injuries, explore the various challenges and benefits of different team structures, and propose potential strategies and solutions for improving pediatric vascular trauma response.

