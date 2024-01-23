Examining Disparities in the Management of NSCLC

Photo Credit: Svitlana Hulko

2023 NACLC Opening Keynote Speaker Marjory Charlot, MD, MPH, MSc, presented “Equities and Disparities,” focusing on disparities in the management of NSCLC.

At the 2023 North American Conference on Lung Cancer, held December 1-3 in Chicago, Marjory Charlot, MD, MPH, MSc, gave an opening keynote presentation addressing equities and disparities in NSCLC.

Dr. Charlot has published multiple papers addressing this topic, two of which we summarize here.

Effect of an Antiracism Intervention on Racial Disparities in Time to Lung Cancer Surgery

J Clin Oncol. 2022 Jun 1;40(16):1755-1762.

This study aimed to investigate the impact of an antiracism intervention, Accountability for Cancer Care through Undoing Racism and Equity, on the timeliness of lung cancer surgery and the reduction of racial disparities in surgical timing. Analyzing data from 2,363 patients with stage I and II non-small-cell lung cancer across five cancer centers, the intervention group, receiving real-time warning systems, race-specific feedback, and patient navigation, demonstrated higher rates of timely surgery within 8 weeks of diagnosis compared to retrospective and concurrent control groups. Notably, Black patients in the intervention group experienced a significant improvement in receiving timely surgery, contributing to a reduction in the racial gap observed in surgical timing. White patients in the intervention group also showed improved surgical timing compared to the retrospective control group. The findings suggest that antiracism interventions can positively impact the timeliness of lung cancer surgery and help mitigate racial disparities in this aspect of cancer care.

Sociodemographic Disparities in the Management of Advanced Lung Cancer: A Narrative Review

J Thorac Dis. 2021 Jun;13(6):3772-3800.

Summary: The past decade has witnessed significant transformations in the treatment landscape for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), marked by the integration of biomarker testing, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and palliative care, resulting in notable enhancements in both quality of life and overall survival. Despite these advancements, persistent racial and socioeconomic disparities in lung cancer mortality exist. This narrative review, based on a comprehensive analysis of literature from January 1, 2010, to July 22, 2020, explores sociodemographic variations in the management of advanced NSCLC. The synthesis of twenty-two studies reveals disparities across treatment domains, with Black patients, the uninsured, and Medicaid recipients being less likely to receive recommended lung cancer care. While recurring patterns emerge, limitations such as incomplete data and outdated studies underscore the need for updated research to address sociodemographic disparities in the evolving landscape of advanced NSCLC treatment. Additionally, research focusing on interventions to mitigate these disparities is deemed essential.