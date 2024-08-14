Examining Microbial Interactions with Immne System and Cancer by Emphasizing BCa

Photo Credit: Elena Merkulova

The following is a summary of “Understanding the Microbiome as a mediator of bladder cancer progression and Therapeutic Response,” published in the August 2024 issue of Urology by Golshani et al.

Bladder cancer (BCa) continues to be a major source of morbidity and mortality, with treatment costs remaining high due to the limited availability of nonsurgical options. The emergence of immunotherapy, whether used alone or in conjunction with other compounds, has expanded therapeutic possibilities for BCa. However, resistance to immunotherapy is common, and many patients do not experience durable responses.

Recent research highlights that the efficacy of immunotherapy may be significantly influenced by the body’s endogenous bacteria, known as the microbiome. Both laboratory and clinical data support the notion that a healthy microbiome is essential for an effective immunotherapeutic response. Conversely, pathogenic interactions between the microbiome and immune cells can facilitate tumor formation, adding to the complexity of these relationships. As immunotherapy becomes increasingly pivotal in the treatment of BCa, there is a growing interest in understanding how alterations to the microbiome could enhance therapeutic outcomes. This review aims to study examine the current knowledge of microbial interactions with the immune system and cancer, specifically focusing on BCa. Researchers will explore how these interactions influence immunotherapy effectiveness and discuss the potential for microbiome modulation to improve patient outcomes.

Additionally, the review will identify existing gaps in the understanding and suggest future research directions that could provide valuable insights and advancements in the field. Through a comprehensive examination of microbial influences on BCa progression and therapeutic response, the study group aims to illuminate novel strategies for enhancing treatment efficacy and improving patient care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1078143924005416