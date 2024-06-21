Experts Discussing the Role of CCL14 in Managing Severe AKI

The following is a summary of “Assessing the role of Chemokine (C–C motif) ligand 14 in AKI: a European consensus meeting,” published in the April 2024 issue of Nephrology by Koyner et al.

Kidney injury biomarker CCL14 (Urinary Chemokine [C-C motif] ligand 14) is often linked to severe acute kidney injury (AKI). However, there needs to be more data on how this biomarker guides treatment decisions.

Researchers conducted a prospective study and gathered opinions on when and how to use CCL14 effectively in AKI management.

They gathered 16 AKI experts with experience using CCL14 and participated in a Delphi-based study to reach at least 80% consensus on key questions discussing the use of CCL14. These questions were either Yes/No or three to four points on a five-point Likert Scale.

The results showed that consensus was achieved on several issues regarding implementing the CCL14 test, like understanding challenges, creating protocols, and deciding who should receive this testing. Most experts agreed that CCL14 results could help prioritize AKI treatment decisions. High CCL14 levels (> 13 ng/mL) were particularly concerning for modifying the AKI treatment plan (P<0.001) and often led to discussions about initiating renal replacement therapy (RRT). The same concern was not observed during the debate on RRT initiation between high and low and between medium and low CCL14 levels.

Investigators concluded that the real-world use of CCL14 seems promising for improving care for severe AKI cases. Experts believe CCL14 has a role in managing AKI and could potentially reduce AKI-related problems.

Source: researchgate.net/publication/380125952_Assessing_the_role_of_Chemokine_C-C_motif_ligand_14_in_AKI_a_European_consensus_meeting