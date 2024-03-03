Exploring Brain Health in MS

Photo Credit: Silver Place

MS, has surged, explained Olivia Wills, PhD-candidate, and colleagues in the European Journal of Neurology. However, the term “brain health” is used in various ways, leading to a lack of clarity, they added. To address this, the team conducted a scoping review following the Joanna Briggs Institute’s framework, to gather evidence on brain health in patients with MS. Seventy sources were included, with just over one-half providing a definition of brain health. The most common definition referred to neurological reserve, a theory of self-remodeling to maintain optimal brain function. Twenty-nine outcome measures were identified, with MRI metrics being the most common. Physical activity was the most prevalent brain-healthy lifestyle element, followed by avoiding smoking and diet. The study suggests that brain health should be a primary focus for managing patients with MS and stresses the important need of a working definition that considers broader biopsychosocial contexts.