Exploring Core Stability Training Effects on Balance and Walking in PwMS

The following is a summary of “Investigating the Effects of Core Stability Training on Balance and Gait in People with Multiple Sclerosis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” published in the May 2024 issue of Neurology by Javaherian et al.

Due to balance problems, core stability exercises are a common treatment approach for people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) in rehabilitation programs.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating whether core stabilization exercises (CSE) improve balance in PwMS.

They searched online databases (1980 to December 15, 2022), including PubMed/Medline, Scopus, Web of Science, CINAHL, PEDro, Embase, and ProQuest, to find RCTs studying CSE’s effects on balance in PwMS. Study quality using the modified Cochrane risk bias tool was evaluated. Meta-analyses with random effects were conducted on the Berg balance test and Biodex balance system outcomes.

The results showed 7 RCTs with 379 patients (EDSS<6), CSE was applied within 6-10 weeks, with a frequency of 2-3 sessions/week. Qualitatively, core stability exercise significantly impacted balance outcomes. Meta-analyses indicated statistically significant higher Berg balance test scores (SMD: 1.1; 95% CI: [0.1, 2.1]) and insignificantly lower Biodex scores (SMD: -0.59; 95% CI: [-1.09, -0.09]) in experimental groups compared to controls.

Investigators found that 6-10 weeks of CSEs was an effective treatment for improving balance in PwMS, particularly for those with moderate disability. However, further studies are needed to compare CSEs to routine balance training.

Source: msard-journal.com/article/S2211-0348(24)00263-3/abstract