Systemic Inflammation Induces Sepsis’s Extracellular Matrix Turnover

The following is a summary of “Neo-epitope detection identifies extracellular matrix turnover in systemic inflammation and sepsis: an exploratory study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Critical Care by Fan et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating how systemic inflammation affects sepsis’s extracellular matrix (ECM) turnover.

They involved ten healthy male volunteers who received an intravenous dose of 2 ng/kg lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from Escherichia coli. Plasma samples were collected at five-time points, before (T0) and after LPS injection (T1h, 3h, 6h, and 24h). Plasma from 43 septic shock patients was collected on the first day in the ICU. Circulating neo-epitopes of extracellular matrix turnover were measured, including C1M, C3M, C4Ma3, C6M, ELP-3, and X-FIB, as well as PRO-C3, PRO-C4, and PRO-C6 by ELISA. Patient outcome data were gathered from electronic records.

The results showed that after 24 hours of LPS administration, all ECM turnover neo-epitopes, except ELP-3, exhibited increased levels compared to baseline. In patients with septic shock, concentrations of all measured ECM neo-epitopes were elevated compared to HCs. Furthermore, levels of C6M, ELP-3, and X-FIB were higher in non-surviving septic shock patients (N = 7) compared to survivors (N = 36).

Investigators concluded that systemic inflammation induced ECM turnover, as observed in healthy volunteers model and patients with septic shock.

