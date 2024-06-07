Exploring IFC, EMS, and TENS Effects on PROM for CLBP

The following is a summary of “Effect of EMS, IFC, and TENS on patient-reported outcome measures for Chronic Low Back Pain: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pain by Wolfe et al.

Due to its high prevalence and impact, researchers examined the effectiveness of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) compared to other electrical therapies for chronic low back pain (CLBP).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to clarify the overall effect of transcutaneous electrotherapies on patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) in patients with CLBP.

They searched four databases and two study registries to locate studies using transcutaneous electrotherapies as the primary treatment for CLBP, comparing active or passive controls. Two reviewers independently gathered study data and evaluated bias risk. Studies were categorized based on intervention vs. comparison and follow-up time. Meta-analyses were performed as needed.

The results showed 89 full texts with 14 studies and 6 in the meta-analyses (all TENS or mixed TENS). Regarding pain, meta-analyses indicated no significant differences for TENS vs. active control, TENS vs. passive control, or mixed TENS vs. active control post-intervention, nor for mixed TENS vs. active control at 1-month post-intervention. IFC outperformed active control in 2 studies, while EMS was generally better than passive but not active controls in 6 studies. Regarding disability, meta-analyses revealed no significant differences for TENS vs. active control post-intervention, mixed TENS vs. active control post-intervention, or mixed TENS vs. active control at 1-month post-intervention. IFC was more effective than active control in 2 studies, while EMS outcomes varied in 6. Meta-analyses were not feasible for quality-of-life or psychosocial outcomes.

Investigators concluded that TENS offered no significant advantage over other treatments for CLBP and disability, while findings on other electrical therapies were mixed.

Source: frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpain.2024.1346694/abstract