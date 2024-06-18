Exploring MetS Impact on LV Function in OCAD via 3.0T Cardiac MRI Tracking

The following is a summary of “Additive effect of metabolic syndrome on left ventricular impairment in patients with obstructive coronary artery disease assessed by 3.0 T cardiac magnetic resonance feature tracking,” published in the April 2024 issue of Cardiology by Min et al.

Metabolic syndrome (MetS) can make heart problems worse, especially for those with obstructive coronary artery disease (OCAD), which can be severe.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess MetS’s impact on left ventricular (LV) functionality and deformation and determine what factors independently cause heart function and deformation.

They studied 121 patients with OCAD and 52 matched controls using cardiac magnetic resonance scans. All patients were split into two groups: OCAD with MetS (MetS+, n=83) and OCAD without MetS (MetS-, n=38). The LV function and strain among the groups were measured and compared, and statistical analyses were used to identify factors affecting LV impairment and assess Mets’s ability to predict LV issues.

The results showed that the MetS+ group had worse LV function than the MetS- group.

The LV GLPS declined significantly (P=0.027), LV mass increased (P=0.006), LV global function index (LVGFI) decreased (P=0.043), and LV global longitudinal peak strain (GLPS) decreased (P<0.05). MetS independently predicted decreased LV GLPS (β = -0.211, P= 0.002) and increased LV mass (β = 0.221, P= 0.003). Combined MetS improved the prediction of LV function changes (AUC = 0.88 for GLPS, AUC = 0.89 for LV mass).

Investigators concluded that MetSworsened heart strain and function in patients with OCAD and predicted changes with the significance of early MetS Detection in patients with OCAD.

Source: cardiab.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12933-024-02225-y