Exploring Postoperative Neurologic Results in Patients Receiving PLE Resective Surgery

Photo Credit: Gorodenkoff

The following is a summary of “Postoperative Neurologic Outcome in Patients Undergoing Resective Surgery for Parietal Lobe Epilepsy: A Systematic Review,” published in the May 2024 issue of Neurology by Gates et al.

While parietal lobe epilepsy (PLE) surgery offers hope for some, it carries the potential for significant neurological complications.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study analyzing the incidence and characteristics of neurological deficits following PLE surgery.

They searched MEDLINE, Embase, and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials for articles published (January 1, 1990, to April 28, 2022, ≥5 patients). The studies reported postoperative neurologic outcomes after PLE resective surgery confined to the parietal lobe. Collected data included demographic details and specifics on postoperative neurologic deficits. When available, data from individual patients were collected. Bias was assessed using the Risk of Bias in Nonrandomized Studies of Interventions tool, and evidence quality was evaluated with the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation.

The results showed that 3,461 articles were screened, and 33 studies met the inclusion criteria (≥5 patients) with 370 patients. New postoperative deficits were observed in 100 patients (27.0%), with approximately half transient. Motor deficits were most common, with rates of 5.7% for transient, 3.2% for long-term, and 2.2% for unspecified duration. Sensory and visual field deficits were also frequently reported. Gerstmann syndrome occurred in 4.9% of patients and was mostly transient. Individual patient data provided insights on postoperative outcomes by parietal lobe subregion.

Investigators concluded that PLE surgery, while associated with transient deficits and risk of motor complications, requires further research due to limitations in current studies.

Source: neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000209322