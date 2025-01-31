Exploring taVNS as a Treatment for CIPN

Photo Credit: microgen

The following is a summary of “Feasibility of trancutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation in Black and Hispanic/Latino people with peripheral neuropathy,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pain by Wong et al.

Peripheral neuropathy (PN), often caused by chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and diabetic neuropathy (DN), is a common neurodegenerative disorder, with transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) emerging as a promising non-invasive treatment.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the feasibility, acceptability, and effects of taVNS in individuals with PN, incorporating perspectives from under represented Black and Hispanic/Latino individuals.

They performed 2 studies: a survey and a pilot randomized sham-controlled trial (RCT). The survey examined symptom burden, management strategies, and interest in taVNS among patients with CIPN. The pilot RCT assessed the feasibility, acceptability, and early effects of taVNS in Black and Hispanic/Latino individuals with CIPN or DN. Participants were recruited from the University of Miami medical system using culturally sensitive methods to boost minority involvement.

The results showed that 62 respondents (78% Black or Hispanic/Latino) reported a high symptom burden and significant interest in taVNS (82% showed moderate to high interest). The pilot RCT enrolled 28 participants with a 42% recruitment rate and 86% retention, taVNS was well tolerated, with no major adverse effects. Preliminary data revealed a reduction in neuropathic symptoms and increased heart rate variability (HRV) during active taVNS, indicating autonomic modulation. Tingling sensation and pain decreased by median values of 2.0 and 1.5, respectively, HRV increased from a baseline median of 34.9 [CI] = 21.6–44.8) to 44.8 (CI = 26.5–50.3) during the intervention. Exit interviews revealed positive participant experiences and barriers such as protocol length and mistrust in medical research.

Investigators concluded the need for novel CIPN treatments and demonstrated the feasibility of taVNS research in underrepresented populations, with culturally sensitive approaches improving minority participation in clinical trials.

