Exploring the 21st Century Surge in Neurological Deaths via Demographic and Interactive Analyses

The following is a summary of “21st century accelerating neurological deaths in UK and major Western countries: – Demographic and/or multiple-interactive-environmental causes?,” published in the June 2024 issue of Neurology by Pritchard, et al.

In recent decades, neurological diseases have become a significantly more common cause of death in the UK and other major Western countries, with the rise exceeding what can be explained by population aging alone.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate if the Gompertzian hypothesis entirely explains the increased neurological death rates observed throughout the 21st century.

Using ONS data, they analyzed Age-Standardised Mortality Rates (ASMR) for CNM from 2000 to 2022. They also examined the rates of early deaths (55–74) and ASMR for CNM in the major ‘Western’ economies from 2000 to 2015 using WHO data. The economies include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and the USA.

The results showed significant increases in death rates for Alzheimer’s (348%), dementia (235%), and Parkinson’s Disease (105%) in England & Wales, while most other causes saw declines in mortality. Early adult deaths CNM rates rose by an average of 19% across eight countries. Neurological ASMR increased in every country, averaging 43%; the highest increase was observed in the UK at 95%.

Investigators concluded that the Gompertzian hypothesis could not solely explain the sharp rise in deaths in ASMR, as evidenced by the increase in early adult deaths and the possibility of a higher prevalence of neurological conditions in the age group.

Source: jns-journal.com/article/S0022-510X(24)00229-6/abstract#%20