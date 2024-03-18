Exploring the Influence of Mediterranean Diet on the Prevention and Management of Urological Disorders

The following is a summary of “Impact of a Mediterranean Diet on Prevention and Management of Urologic Diseases,” published in the February 2024 issue of Urology by Sultan et al.

The Mediterranean diet, characterized by its emphasis on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats while minimizing red meat and processed foods, is a widely acclaimed dietary paradigm heralded for its manifold health benefits. Extensive scientific literature has underscored its role in reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes and obesity, conferring a robust protective effect on cardiovascular health. However, despite this wealth of evidence, the impact of the Mediterranean diet on urological diseases still needs to be explored within the scientific discourse. Specifically, its influence on conditions such as sexual dysfunction, lower urinary tract symptoms, stone disease, and urological cancers warrants closer scrutiny to elucidate potential preventive and therapeutic implications. In this comprehensive review, the researchers meticulously screened 955 papers from reputable databases, including PubMed and Embase, meticulously selecting 58 studies comprising randomized controlled trials, cohort studies, cross-sectional studies, reviews, and meta-analyses for inclusion.

Their analysis, encompassing 11 primary studies focusing on sexual dysfunction, 9 studies on urinary symptoms, 8 studies on stone disease, and 9 studies on urological cancers, revealed compelling evidence supporting the efficacy of a Mediterranean diet in mitigating these urological ailments. Notably, the findings underscore the diet’s potential in preventing and ameliorating conditions such as erectile dysfunction, nephrolithiasis, lower urinary tract symptoms, and urinary incontinence. However, while the available evidence suggests promising therapeutic avenues, notable gaps persist, particularly in understanding the diet’s impact on urological cancers and other conditions such as premature ejaculation, loss of libido, female sexual dysfunction, and overactive bladder.

Thus, their review not only highlights the tangible benefits of adhering to a Mediterranean diet in mitigating urological disorders but also underscores the imperative for further research endeavors to unravel its full therapeutic potential in this domain.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01432-9