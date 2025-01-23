Exploring the Link Between AGR on PSA in U.S. Men Over 40

Photo Credit: Zakir

The following is a summary of “Relationship between albumin-globulin ratio and prostate-specific antigen: a cross-sectional study based on NHANES 2003–2010,” published in the January 2025 issue of Urology by Gao et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the relationship between albumin-globulin ratio (AGR) and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in U.S. men.

They conducted a cross-sectional analysis using data from men aged 40 and older who participated in NHANES from 2003 to 2010. They employed smoothed curve fitting (penalized spline approach) and a generalized additive model (GAM) to assess the nonlinear relationship between AGR and PSA levels. A 2-segment linear regression model was used for threshold effect evaluations, and subgroup analyses with interaction tests were performed.

The results showed that the study included 5,376 subjects with a mean PSA of 1.83 ± 3.34. PSA levels decreased with increasing quartiles of AGR. In the fully-adjusted model, AGR was negatively correlated with PSA, and this relationship persisted across subgroups (trend > 0.05). PSA followed an “L”-shaped curve with an inflection point at K = 1.32, where a negative relationship between AGR and PSA was observed.

Investigators found a nonlinear relationship between AGR and PSA in U.S. men over 40 years of age without prostate diseases. AGR negatively correlated with PSA when AGR was below 1.32.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01687-2