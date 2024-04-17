Exploring the Link Between Stroke and Diabetic Retinopathy: Evidence from NHANES

The following is a summary of “Association in diabetic retinopathy and stroke finding from NHANES evidence,” published in the April 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Tang, et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore whether diabetic retinopathy (DR), a complication of diabetes affecting the eye, is associated with an increased risk of stroke.

They utilized the NHANES dataset to explore the correlation between DR and stroke among 1,948 individuals aged 40. Extensive interpolation confirmed the robustness of the data. Subgroup analyses were conducted for further examination, and mediation studies were employed to investigate potential associations.

The results showed a close association between DR and stroke. The proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) group exhibited a higher stroke incidence compared to the non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) group. Even after adjusting for covariates, significant differences in stroke risk persisted between NPDR and PDR patients. Subgroup analysis revealed a noteworthy contrast between the DR and non-DR groups (OR = 1.76, 95% CI 1.15–2.64). Mediation research indicated that the frailty index and hypertension mediated the connection between DR and stroke.

Investigators concluded that DR and PDR significantly increased stroke risk, suggesting the importance of DR management in stroke prevention.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03098-6