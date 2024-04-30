Social Disadvantages Linked to SUD Inequities

An analysis published in Addiction and Research Theory suggests that individual factors and social determinants of health, such as mental illness, socioeconomic status, and criminal justice involvement, significantly impact treatment utilization for substance use disorders (SUDs) among emerging adults. Using cross-sectional data between 2015 and 2019 from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, Carol A. Lee, PhD, LSW, and colleagues reviewed past-year treatment utilization among adults aged 18-25 years with a SUD. The analysis included 12,594 patients. Dr. Lee and colleagues used logistic regression analyses to evaluate sex, race, education level, lifetime arrest history, and age of alcohol initiation in addition to mental illness diagnoses, employment status, food stamp utilization, poverty status, and frequency of housing relocation. The researchers found significant associations between treatment utilization and several variables, including past-year mental illness diagnosis, non-Hispanic White identity, lack of a college degree, lifetime arrest history, and unstable employment or housing situations. The results highlight the need for targeted intervention strategies, Dr. Lee and colleagues said. The findings can be used to support tailored service delivery modes, target population identification, and implementation strategies that are effective in reducing inequities for patients with SUD.

Author Teresa Sellinger