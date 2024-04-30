Probiotic, Vitamin D Supplementation Tied to Benefits for Schizophrenia

Photo Credit: areeya_ann

Supplementation with probiotics and vitamin D may have beneficial effects on cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia, according to a study published in Neuropsychopharmacology Reports. In a double-blind, randomized controlled trial, Aida Mohammadi and colleagues evaluated the effects of combined probiotic/vitamin D (400 IU) supplementation on cognitive function and disease severity in 69 patients with schizophrenia aged 18-65 years. The researchers found that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) score increased by 1.96 units in the supplement group compared with the group receiving placebo. Further, the percentage of individuals with a MoCA score of at least 26 rose significantly in the intervention group. Compared with the placebo group, the supplement group experienced significant decreases in total cholesterol, fasting blood sugar, and C-reactive protein. The study team noted a trend toward reduction in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale scores with the probiotic supplement, but the difference between the study groups was not statistically significant. Researchers concluded that the co-administration of probiotics and vitamin D supports cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia.