Exploring the Survival Rates after One Year for Patients in ICU with Sepsis

A severe infection called sepsis commonly lands patients in ICU, with high death rates worldwide and limited data on long-term survival.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating one-year survival rates of patients with sepsis in the ICU in Colombia compared to others admitted for other reasons.

They analyzed Colombia’s Ministry of Health administrative databases. One-year survival and the adjusted HR for Charlson Index comorbidities were determined using a Cox proportional hazards model for patients admitted for various causes, including sepsis. They were compared with an inverse propensity score weighting model.

The results showed that out of 116.407 patients initially admitted to ICUs, 10.36% (12.056) were diagnosed with sepsis. Within the first year, 36.73% (4.428) of patients with sepsis died. Factors associated with one-year mortality included age over 80 years (HR 9.91, 95% CI: 9.22–10.65), renal disease (HR 3.16, 95% CI: 3.03–3.29), primary tumoral disease (HR 2.07, 95% CI: 1.92–2.23), liver disease (HR 2.27, 95% CI: 2.07–2.50), and metastatic solid tumor (HR 2.03, 95% CI: 1.92–2.15).

Investigators concluded that sepsis in the population of ICU had a high one-year mortality rate, linked to factors like being over 80 and underlying conditions like kidney disease, liver issues, connective tissue disorders, and cancer; men also fared worse than women.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-09584-7