Exploring Women’s Experiences with Endometriosis on Twitter/X

The following is a summary of “Seeking support and treatment: A thematic analysis of tweets about the experience of endometriosis,” published in the January 2025 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Panagiota et al.

Endometriosis had a significant impact on women’s QoL but remained underrepresented in public discourse.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the lived experiences and challenges of women with endometriosis as described on Twitter/X.

They collected 2,000 tweets from September 2023 to November 2023 using relevant hashtags. The tweets were analyzed thematically with NVivo software to recognize recurring patterns in women’s experiences with endometriosis.

The results showed 35% of tweets highlighted chronic pain, difficulty with daily tasks, and concerns about infertility. In 30% of tweets, women discussed treatments such as surgery, medication, and dietary changes, with emphasis on weight loss and healthy eating, along with a problematic focus on food and weight was noted in dietary discussions. The remaining tweets expressed frustration with healthcare providers, addressing issues related to gender bias and dismissal in the medical field.

Investigators concluded the Twitter/X’s role in raising awareness about endometriosis and emphasized the need for enhanced healthcare services and supportive communities for affected women.

