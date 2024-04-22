SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

EXPRESS: Can weight-adjusted waist circumference index become a single anthropometric predictor of prostate specific antigen concentration? An NHANES analysis (2003-2010).

Apr 22, 2024

Contributors: Guodong Yang,Te Cui,Yu Cao,Xinyi Yang,Shuowen Wang,Mikhail Enikeev,Mingze He

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Guodong Yang

    I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University), 119991, Moscow, 8 Russia.

    Te Cui

    I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University), 119991, Moscow, 8 Russia.

    Yu Cao

    I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University), 119991, Moscow, 8 Russia.

    Xinyi Yang

    I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University), 119991, Moscow, 8 Russia.

    Shuowen Wang

    I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University), 119991, Moscow, 8 Russia.

    Mikhail Enikeev

    I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University), 119991, Moscow, 8 Russia.

    Mingze He

    I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University), 119991, Moscow, 8 Russia.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement