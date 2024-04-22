EXPRESS: Can weight-adjusted waist circumference index become a single anthropometric predictor of prostate specific antigen concentration? An NHANES analysis (2003-2010).

Recent studies have introduced the weight-adjusted waist circumference index (WWI) as a viable obesity indicator that may better reflect centripetal obesity and its associated risks. In examining the connection between WWI and prostate-specific antigen (PSA), this study leveraged data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2003-2010, including 5732 participants. Our initial analysis indicated a significant positive association between WWI and PSA levels. However, subsequent models that adjusted for covariates such as age, race, and a range of metabolic and cardiovascular health-related factors revealed that the strength and significance of this relationship were attenuated. Model 1 showed a highly significant correlation (P < 0.0001). Yet, in Model 2, which accounted for age and race, the association softened (P = 0.0520). Moreover, when a full spectrum of health covariates was included in Model 3, the association was no longer significant (P = 0.9775). These findings suggest that while an unadjusted correlation exists, its potential use as a diagnostic predictor is limited without considering the broader health context. Therefore, it is crucial to review such data with multiple considerations in mind, and extensive attention should be paid to the evaluation of covariates.

