Factors Affecting Collaboration in VR Implementation

The following is a summary of “Barriers and facilitators of collaboration during the implementation of vocational rehabilitation interventions: a systematic review,” published in the November 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Noteboom et al.

Mental health and social security sectors collaborate in vocational rehabilitation (VR) to support clients. Effective collaboration is crucial for success.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the barriers and facilitators of collaboration during the implementation of coordinated VR interventions.

Researchers conducted a systematic review (PROSPERO ID CRD42023404823) using Medline PubMed (n = 11,511), Web of Science (n = 4,821), and PSYCINFO (n = 368). Screening was supported by ASReview, and 2 researchers analyzed the data. Barriers and facilitators were identified through thematic analysis, and study quality was assessed using CASP.

The results showed that 105 of 11,873 articles underwent full-text screening, with 26 included for final analysis. About 6 themes emerged: attitude and beliefs, engagement and trust, governance and structure, practical issues, professionals involved, and client-centeredness. Reporting quality ranged from 8 to 20, based on CASP.

The study concluded that positive attitudes, mutual trust, and improved knowledge among stakeholders enhanced collaboration in VR. Clear governance, success stories, and co-location of professionals also contributed to success.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-06223-y