Factors Influencing Persistent CE Post-Cataract Surgery in Patients with and without Diabetics

The following is a summary of “Demographic and systemic risk factors for persistent corneal edema following cataract surgery in patients with and without diabetes,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Li et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study determining the risk factors correlated with developing corneal edema (CE) and needing a corneal transplant after cataract surgery.

They analyzed a nationwide sample of Medicare beneficiaries over 65 who had cataract surgery (2011-2014), with at least one year of follow-up. Using the denominator and physician supplier Part B file from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, age, sex, race/ethnicity, diabetes, hypertension, and tobacco’s influence over the incidence of CE and the need for corneal transplants was examined.

The result showed 187,746 beneficiaries, 67,734 had diabetes, and 120,012 did not. People with diabetes were more likely to develop CE (OR 1.19, 95% CI [1.02-1.40]). Patients aged 75-84 and over 85 had higher CE risk (OR 1.29 [1.09-1.52] and OR 1.96 [1.55-2.46]). Asian (OR 2.42 [1.66-3.40]), Hispanic (OR 2.60 [1.73-3.74]), and Native American (OR 3.59 [1.78-6.39]) beneficiaries had increased CE risk. Native Americans had a higher risk of corneal transplants compared to Whites (OR 9.30 [2.26-25.31]). Females were less likely to need corneal transplants post-operatively (OR 0.56 [0.36-0.87]). People with diabetes with proliferative diabetic retinopathy had increased CE risk (OR 1.94 [1.05-3.39]).

Investigators concluded that older age, diabetes, and non-White race boosted CE risk after cataract surgery, with the highest risk among racial minorities. More research needed to understand why racial and ethnic minorities are at higher risk.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(24)00228-9/abstract#%20