Factors Influencing PrEP Uptake Among Black MSM, Transgender Women

A study in two US cities explored factors influencing HIV PrEP uptake among Black men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender women (TGW). Despite its effectiveness, Jeffrey A. Kelly, PhD, and colleagues found that PrEP remains underused among racial minorities due to various barriers, including low awareness, stigma, and medical mistrust. Findings revealed that current PrEP use was associated with younger age, higher PrEP knowledge, and absence of a main male partner. Intentions to use PrEP were influenced by positive attitudes, peer support, self-efficacy, and knowledge. Notably, medical mistrust did not significantly impact PrEP uptake in this study. These results highlight the need for tailored interventions addressing the specific challenges faced by racial minority MSM and TGW communities to increase PrEP uptake and combat the HIV epidemic effectively, according to the study authors.

Author Devyn Osborne