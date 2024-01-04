Factors Predictive of Fellow-Eye GA Without Neovascularization of Type 3 MNV

The presence of GA, older age, and a thin choroid in the fellow eye predicts a greater probability of progression towards fellow-eye GA instead of neovascularization (NV) in patients with unilateral type 3 macular NV (MNV), according to a study published in Retina. Jae Hui Kim, MD, and colleagues noted that these patients may be candidates for complement inhibitor treatments that target fellow-eye GA. The team conducted a retrospective study of 84 patients with unilateral type 3 MNV. The NV and GA groups included patients with fellow-eye NV and those exhibiting GA without NV at the final follow-up. After diagnosis, the mean follow-up was 40.5±11.5 months. When compared with patients in the NV group (n=56), those in the GA group (n=28) were significantly older (mean 77.4±5.2 vs 74.2 ± 5.8, P=0.016), had a notably higher incidence of baseline GA (39.3% vs 16.1%, P=0.019), and had significantly thinner subfoveal choroidal thickness (mean 109.4±36.8 µm vs 173.1±77.6 µm, P<0.001).

Author Martta Kelly