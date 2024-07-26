FAERS Study on Eye Disorders of Atypical Antipsychotics

The following is a summary of “Characteristics of eye disorders induced by atypical antipsychotics: A real-world study from 2016 to 2022 based on food and drug administration adverse event reporting system,” published in the June 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Mu et al.

Previous studies focused on the ocular side effects of typical antipsychotics. Still, research on atypical antipsychotics such as risperidone, paliperidone, olanzapine, lurasidone, quetiapine, clozapine, aripiprazole, ziprasidone, asenapine, brexpiprazole, and cariprazine is limited.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the ocular side effects of various atypical antipsychotics using the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database.

They analyzed FAERS data from Q1 2016 to Q4 2022. The Reporting Odds Ratio (ROR) and Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) methods were conducted to identify eye disorders correlated to atypical antipsychotics.

The results showed FAERS included reports from 9,913,783 cases over 28 quarters. They categorized 64 specific ocular side effects into ten groups based on High-Level Group Terms (HLGT).

Investigators concluded that atypical antipsychotics show varying types and severity of eye-related side effects. Aripiprazole and quetiapine had the most ocular issues, while clozapine had the fewest, mainly affecting neuromuscular functions like oculogyric crisis and blepharospasm.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1322939/abstract

