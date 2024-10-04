FDA and EMA-Approved Imaging for BCC Margin Detection

Photo Credit: Flik47

The following is a summary of “Novel imaging techniques for tumor margin detection in basal cell carcinoma: a systematic scoping review of FDA and EMA-approved imaging modalities,” published in the October 2024 issue of Dermatology by Boostani et al.

Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS) is the gold standard for basal cell carcinoma (BCC) treatment, offering the highest cure rate through margin evaluation. Noninvasive imaging technologies may help improve preoperative margin assessment in BCC.

Researchers conducted a systematic scoping review to evaluate the efficacy of FDA and EMA-approved imaging modalities in assessing tumor margins in BCC.

They systematically searched [EMBASE, Scopus, PubMed, and the Cochrane Public Library] and identified 11 studies, covering 644 BCC lesions and 5 imaging techniques. These included dermoscopy, high-frequency ultrasound (HFUS), optical coherence tomography (OCT), line-field OCT (LC-OCT), and reflectance confocal microscopy (RCM).

The results showed that dermoscopy, HFUS, OCT, LC-OCT, and RCM demonstrate potential in detecting BCC margins. These imaging modalities could enhance preoperative planning, guide reconstruction decisions, inform patients about expected defect size, and reduce procedure costs.

The study concluded that emerging imaging technologies offer promising tools for improving BCC margin assessment and could reduce costs, but their future adoption will depend on affordability and ease of use.

