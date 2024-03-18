Few High-Risk Adults Know Respiratory Syncytial Virus Exists

Photo Credit: Nuttawan Jayawan

Although respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is common and often mild, it’s associated with morbidity and mortality among people aged 60 and older and in adults with underlying conditions.

Fewer than half of US adults at highest risk for severe illness or death from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection know the disease exists, and two-thirds of those who know don’t consider it serious, according to a new survey sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics.

“RSV, a common respiratory infection that often results in mild, cold-like symptoms in adults, is associated with considerable morbidity and mortality among people 60 years of age and older and in adults with underlying conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, or heart failure,” explains lead study author Elizabeth M. La, PhD.

Dr. La and her colleagues conducted what was, to their knowledge, the first study to better understand respiratory infection- and RSV-related knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions (KAPs) among US adults at risk for severe RSV infection outcomes. The researchers recruited 827 people from an online patient panel to participate in a cross-sectional, web-based survey in May and June 2022. Participants included adults 60–89 years of age and those 18–59 years of age who had at least one chronic cardiovascular condition, chronic pulmonary condition, or diabetes. In addition to providing respiratory- and RSV-related KAPs, participants shared demographic and personal details such as medical and vaccine history.

A Surprising Lack of Knowledge

Dr. La and her colleagues expected to find RSV knowledge gaps among the respondents, but the magnitude of those gaps surprised them (Figure).

Only 358 (43.3%) of all 827 respondents and 72 (32.1%) of the 224 aged 60 through 89 had heard of RSV. Major knowledge gaps involved differences between bacterial and viral respiratory infections and RSV seasonality, symptoms, and infections in specific populations.

Overall, 120 (33.7%) of RSV-aware adults reported being worried or very worried about RSV, and 241 (67.3%) rarely considered that RSV may be causing their cold or flu-like symptoms.

Ongoing Research to Optimize RSV Vaccine Uptake

In 2023, the FDA approved the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, adjuvanted from GSK Biologicals for use among adults aged 60 years and older. The FDA also approved Pfizer’s vaccine for pregnant women to prevent RSV in infants, in whom the infection also can be dangerous. According to Dr. La, the GSK vaccine “is currently being reviewed by the FDA for use among adults aged 50-59 years at increased risk for RSV disease.”

The authors hope their results will encourage patient education and shared decision-making between healthcare providers and their patients, including those 60 and over, who are eligible for RSV vaccination.

“Evaluations are needed to update RSV knowledge gaps and to identify any emerging disparities in RSV vaccination uptake,” Dr. La notes. “We hope to fill these gaps with several ongoing survey and database analyses, with results expected this year.”