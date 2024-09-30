Fluoroscopic Guided Cooled Radiofrequency Denervation for Shoulder Pain

Photo Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The following is a summary of “Two-Centre Retrospective Analysis on Selective Sensory Denervation of Shoulder Joint by Means of Cooled Radiofrequency in Chronic Shoulder Pain,” published in the September 2024 issue of Pain by Santi et al.

Radiofrequency ablation has exhibited mixed results in treating chronic shoulder pain. Current anatomical studies have identified the accurate sites of the suprascapular, lateropectoral, and axillary nerve branches, suggesting that cooled radiofrequency could effectively achieve denervation of the shoulder by targeting the nerves.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the efficacy of fluoroscopic guided cooled radiofrequency for treating chronic shoulder pain.

They performed a study in 2 hospitals in Wales and Italy (Wrexham NHS Trust and Iseo Hospital) between December 2019 and January 2023 and treated 44 patients with fluoroscopic guided cooled radiofrequency for chronic shoulder pain. Follow-up was executed at 1-, 6-, and 12 months post-procedure. Pain intensity was estimated using a 0–10-point Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) at rest and during motion. Disability was evaluated with the Oxford Shoulder Score (OSS). The treatment targeted the articular branches of the suprascapular, axillary, and lateropectoral nerves.

The results showed a decrease in mean NRS in all 44 treated patients at all follow-ups. Pain relief exceeding 50% was achieved in 70.4%, 61%, and 51% of patients at 1, 6, and 12 months, respectively. Disability enhanced with a mean OSS at 12 months of 30 ± 17.5 compared to the baseline of 15 ± 3. Medication intake (NSAIDs and opioids) declined at all follow-ups.

They concluded the cooled radiofrequency denervation was an effective procedure for chronic shoulder pain, showing sustained pain relief and functional improvement in over 50% of patients.

