Focus on the 42nd ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting July 17-20

Photo Credit: M.photostock

Immerse yourself in retinal science advancements, therapeutics, and innovation at the 42nd American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place July 17-20, 2024, at the Stockholmsmässan Convention Center, Stockholm, Sweden.

Here, you’ll delve into cutting-edge clinical developments, gain new perspectives from expert panels, peruse thought-provoking research posters, and enjoy engaging case presentations containing practical tips. There’s more to see and learn in the exhibit hall, and don’t miss out on ample opportunities for networking and fellowship!

42nd ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting Day-by-Day

Wednesday, July 17: Geoffrey G. Emerson, MD, PhD, FASRS, launches the meeting with opening comments, followed by fascinating sessions on age-related macular degeneration, artificial intelligence, diabetic retinopathy, hereditary diseases, surgical training, and more. Day one comes to a close with a glorious opening reception at the five star Grand Hotel.

Thursday, July 18: Kick off day two with a DEI breakfast/mentorship, then dive into exciting sessions on hereditary diseases and genetics, diabetic retinopathy, dry AMD, retinal detachment, and more. Don’t miss the pediatric case conference or “Clinical Trials Unplugged!”

Friday, July 19: In addition to innovative sessions covering wet AMD, hereditary retinal disease, choroidal melanoma, and more, day three includes a lunchtime awards ceremony for the Packo Award, Crystal Apple, Retina Image Bank, and Retina Hall of Fame.

Saturday, July 20: Day four is filled with symposiums covering retinal detachment, surgery, RVD, dry AMD, therapeutic complications, and more. The meeting comes to an end with a fabulous closing reception at one of the most visited museums in Scandinavia: the Vasa Museum.

For further details on the daily ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting schedule, click here.

