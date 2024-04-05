Gaps Persist for Link Between Depression & PsA

A study recently published in Clinical Rheumatology suggests that the link between depression and PsA remains widely understudied. Depression is often a comorbidity of PsA; however, there is limited understanding of its impact on treatment response. In a retrospective cohort study, Ana Martins, MD, MSc, and colleagues analyzed patients with PsA initiating biologic therapy. They used Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) scores to identify cases of depression. Of the 129 patients included, 24.8% had depression. The researchers found significantly lower rates of ACR20/50/70 responses and worse EULAR responses after 12 months of therapy among patients with depression and peripheral involvement. Similarly, patients with depression and axial involvement had poorer responses based on ASDAS criteria. Patients with depression were also more likely to switch biologics due to ineffectiveness. These data underscore the complexity of depression in PsA and its impact on treatment, according to Dr. Martins and colleagues. They advocated for further research to explore comprehensive management approaches and define the relationship between depression and PsA.

Author Rebecca Shover