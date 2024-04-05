SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Gaps Persist for Link Between Depression & PsA

Apr 05, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Martins A, et al. What is the association of depression with clinical response to therapy in patients with psoriatic arthritis treated with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs? Clin Rheumatol. 2024;43:251–258. doi:10.1007/s10067-023-06806-2

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Ana Martins, MD, MSc

    Photo Credit: LinkedIn

    Rheumatology Department
    Centro Hospitalar Universitário de São João
    Porto, Portugal

     

Advertisement

PW PODCAST

MEETING BRIEFS

Business of Medicine

View all
Advertisement