Gender Variations and Recurrence Risk in Patients with AF Undergoing Pulmonary Vein Isolation

The following is a summary of “Sex-based differences and risk of recurrence in patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing pulmonary vein isolation,” published in the May 2024 issue of Cardiology by Aguiar-Neves et al.

Research showed that women are more likely to have atrial fibrillation (AF) recurrence after catheter ablation (CA) compared to men. However, the reason and influence of sex on AF recurrence aren’t fully understood.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study understanding the impact of sex on AF recurrence after CA and explored the reason behind this difference.

They used single-center study data of patients with AF CA between 2017 and 2021. Late recurrence (LR) meant AF recurrence at least 90 days after ablation, while early recurrence (ER) was within 90 days.

The results showed that 656 patients were included and looked at for 36 months. Of the selected patients, 32% were women, and compared to men, women undergoing CA were older, had higher body mass indexes, and had higher rates of hypertension, thyroid dysfunction, and valvular disease. Women also faced a higher risk of LR after CA (HR 1.76, 95% CI [1.19-2.59]). Analysis at one year of follow-up showed no difference in LR risk during the first 12 months after CA (HR1.19, 95% CI [0.73-1.94]). However, LR risk increased in women after one year (HR 2.90, 95% CI [1.68-5.01]). Men with a coronary calcium score (CCS) >100 had a higher LR risk (HR 1.81, 95% CI [1.06, 3.08]), but not in women. Also, Cardiac adipose tissue volume (CATV) was not associated with increased LR risk.

Investigators concluded that fewer women underwent CA than men, and women experienced more frequent LR, especially one year after the procedure. Additionally, CCS was linked to higher LR risk in men.

Source: internationaljournalofcardiology.com/article/S0167-5273(24)00783-6/abstract#%20