General Practitioner-Led Medication Review Increases Deprescribing, Health Improvement

It may be possible to improve patients’ self-perceived health status through medication review interventions focusing on deprescribing.

General practitioner-led medication review intervention led to deprescribing and improved self-reported health status in primary care patients without worsening general condition or functional level, according to findings published in Basic and Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicity. According to the study, there is a persistent knowledge gap regarding the effects of deprescribing on health-related outcomes. Anne Estrup Olesen, MD, and colleagues used a real-life quality improvement project using a newly developed chronic care model to assess the impact of general practitioner-led medication review intervention focusing on deprescribing affected health-related outcomes. The before and after intervention study, including care for home residents and community-dwelling patients affiliated with a large Danish general practice, had a defined primary outcome of changes in self-reported health status, general condition, and functional level from baseline to 3–4 months follow-up. A total of 87 patients completed the follow-up, with 255 medication changes (83% involved deprescribing). Self-reported health status increased by 0.55, with the majority defined as “average or above’ general condition remained stable. According to the researchers, the results suggest improving patients’ self-perceived health status through medication review interventions with a focus on deprescribing may be possible.