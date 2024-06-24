Genetic Associations of IL18 Variants RS360717 and RS187238 with Migraine Diagnosis

The following is a summary of “IL18 rs360717 and rs187238 genetic variants are associated with migraine diagnosis,” published in the June 2024 issue of Pain by Vitali-Silva, et al.

Genetics influence migraine susceptibility, and variations in the pro-inflammatory cytokine Interleukin (IL)-18 may contribute.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating how IL18 gene variations (rs360717 and rs187238) relate to migraine diagnosis and its features.

They involved 152 individuals with migraine and 155 HCs matched by sex, age, ethnicity, and body mass index. Clinical characteristics of migraine, along with validated questionnaires on disability, migraine impact, allodynia, anxiety, depression, and hyperacusis, were collected. Genotyping for IL18 rs360717 and rs187238 variants was performed using real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) and the TaqManTM method.

The results showed alleles were associated with IL18 rs360717A and rs187238G with a higher likelihood of migraine diagnosis (OR = 1.53, 95% CI 1.05–2.24, P=0.028 and OR = 1.46, 95%CI 1.00–2.14, P=0.049, respectively). The rs360717GA + AA genotypes in the dominant model also showed increased odds of migraine compared to the GG genotype (OR = 1.69, 95%CI 1.05–2.73, P=0.030). Among women, the variants additionally influenced migraine risk in both codominant and dominant models. Moreover, rs360717GA + AA (OR = 3.04, 95%CI 1.10–8.42, P=0.032) and rs187238CG + GG (OR = 2.97, 95%CI 1.08–8.21, P=0.035) were associated with increased prevalence of postdrome perception.

Investigators found that, particularly in women, variations in IL18 genes (rs360717 and rs187238) correlated with migraine diagnosis and postdrome symptoms.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ejp.2302