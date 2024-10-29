Genetic Vulnerability Modifying Aberrant Salience and Psychotic Symptoms

Photo Credit: LAGUNA

The following is a summary of “Association between aberrant salience and psychotic experiences in general population twins, and genetic vulnerability as a modifier,” published in the October 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Drukker et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the association between aberrant salience and subclinical psychotic symptoms in a general population sample, considering genetic vulnerability as a modifier.

They collected data from general population twins (N = 887) in the TwinssCan project, using Community Assessment of Psychic Experience (CAPE) scores for psychotic experiences and the white noise and ambiguous situations tasks for aberrant salience.

The results showed that measures of aberrant salience were not associated with psychotic experiences, nor was there evidence for an interaction with genetic predisposition in this association (Z = 1.08, P = 0.282).

The study concluded that the association between aberrant salience and psychotic experiences could not be replicated in general population samples and may be more pronounced in ultra-high-risk and first-episode psychosis patients, suggesting a state-dependent relationship at the severe end of the psychosis spectrum.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-06176-2