Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index and Long-Term Prognosis in CRT

The following is a summary of “Implication of geriatric nutritional risk index on treatment response and long-term prognosis in patients with cardiac resynchronization therapy,” published in the April 2024 issue of Cardiology by Huang et al.

The Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index (GNRI) helps assess the aged population’s nutritional status.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating how GNRI relates to treatment response and long-term outcomes in patients with heart failure (HF) receiving cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT).

They included cases who had CRT implantation or upgraded at their sanitarium and examined how GNRI and its tertiles relate to echocardiographic response,- beget mortality or heart transplantation, and the first hospitalization due to HF.

The results showed that 647 patients were included, with a median age of 60 years (IQR: 52–67) and a mean GNRI score of 107.9±23.7. Super-response rates significantly increased across GNRI tertiles ( T1= 25.1%, T2= 29.8%, and T3= 41.1%, P= 0.002). Patients with higher GNRI had better LVEF improvement (OR = 1.13, 95% CI: 1.04–1.23, P= 0.010) and lower risks of all-cause mortality or heart implantation (HR = 0.95, 95% CI: 0.93–0.96, P< 0.001) and HF hospitalization (HR = 0.96, 95% CI: 0.95–0.98, P< 0.001). GNRI inclusion improved the predictability of all-cause mortality (C statistics improved from 0.785 to 0.813, P= 0.007).

Investigators concluded that a higher GNRI in HF patients with CRT indicated better treatment response and long-term prognosis. Assessing nutritional status is crucial for selecting potential responders.

