GLP-1 RAs Efficacious for Weight Loss in Overweight, Obesity Without Diabetes

TUESDAY, Jan. 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — For adults with overweight or obesity without diabetes, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) are efficacious for weight loss, according to a review published online Jan. 7 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Areesha Moiz, from McGill University in Montreal, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of GLP-1 RAs and co-agonists for obesity treatment among adults without diabetes in a systematic review of placebo-controlled randomized controlled trials (RCTs) in otherwise healthy adults with overweight or obesity. Twenty-six RCTs, with 15,491 participants and 12 agents (three commercially available and nine premarket), were included.

The researchers found that tirzepatide (15 mg once weekly), semaglutide (2.4 mg once weekly), and liraglutide (3.0 mg once daily) resulted in weight loss of up to 17.8, 13.9, and 5.8 percent after 72, 68, and 26 weeks of therapy, respectively, compared with placebo. Retatrutide (12 mg once weekly) resulted in weight loss of up to 22.1 percent after 48 weeks; other novel single and combination GLP-1 agents were also efficacious. Adverse events were frequent (80 to 97 percent versus 63 to 100 percent for GLP-1 RA versus placebo); most were gastrointestinal-related, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation.

“Our results support the use of GLP-1 RAs and co-agonists for the treatment of overweight or obesity among patients without diabetes,” the authors write.

