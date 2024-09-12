Glycemic Ratio Deviations in First 24 Hours Affect ICU Mortality

Photo Credit: EvgeniyShkolenko

The following is a summary of “Association of Relative Dysglycemia With Hospital Mortality in Critically Ill Patients: A Retrospective Study,” published in the September 2024 issue of Critical Care by Okazaki et al.

Relative dysglycemia is a proposed clinical condition observed in patients who are critically ill in the ICU. Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the associations of relative hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia during 24 hours after ICU admission with in-hospital mortality and thresholds.

They examined adult patients who were critically ill and admitted to an urban tertiary hospital ICU between January 2016 and March 2022.

The results showed that among the 1,700 patients included, in-hospital mortality was 16.9%. Nonsurvivors had a higher maximum glycemic ratio (GR), but there was no difference in minimum GR. The maximum GR during the first 24 hours after ICU admission showed a J-shaped association with in-hospital mortality, with a mortality trough at approximately 1.12. The threshold for increased adjusted odds ratio for mortality was 1.25. The minimum GR during the first 24 hours after ICU admission showed a U-shaped relationship with in-hospital mortality, with a mortality trough at approximately 0.81 and a lower threshold for increased adjusted odds ratio for mortality at 0.69.

They concluded an increase in mortality when the GR during the first 24 hours after ICU admission deviated from the range of 0.69 to 1.25.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/abstract/2024/09000/association_of_relative_dysglycemia_with_hospital.4.aspx