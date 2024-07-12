Guidelines for Neonatal Enhanced Recovery Following Surgery: Optimizing Implementation

The following is a summary of “Optimizing Implementation of the Neonatal Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Guideline,” published in the July 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Pentz et al.

Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS®) protocols in neonatology require comprehensive engagement from healthcare professionals (HCPs), yet there is limited research on their implementation in this context. This study aimed to explore HCP perceptions regarding the facilitation and implementation of neonatal ERAS® guidelines.

Ten neonates were included in the study, with involvement from 13 HCPs comprising pediatric anesthesiologists, neonatologists, NICU registered nurses (RNs), and pediatric surgeons. A mixed-methods approach was employed, including semi-structured interviews and surveys conducted between May 17, 2021, and November 1, 2022. Data were coded using The Promoting Action on Research Implementation in Health Services framework and analyzed thematically.

Interviews involved 4 pediatric anesthesiologists, 4 neonatologists, 2 NICU RNs, and 3 pediatric surgeons, while surveys were completed by 1 pediatric anesthesiologist, 2 neonatologists, 3 NICU RNs, and 2 pediatric surgeons. Key facilitation strategies identified from interviews included the use of multidisciplinary guideline champions, implementation of reminders and educational initiatives, and dissemination of results to enhance adherence. These strategies were associated with perceived improvements in team engagement, communication, job satisfaction, care quality, and parental involvement.

HCPs emphasized the critical role of guideline champions, educational efforts, and result-sharing in promoting the successful implementation of neonatal ERAS® protocols. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness and educational efforts were viewed positively. The findings underscore the importance of these strategies in fostering acceptance and enhancing overall care outcomes. Future ERAS® initiatives should consider integrating these effective facilitation approaches to optimize guideline implementation and promote sustained improvements in neonatal care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022346824004068