HDL Antioxidant Role in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

The following is a summary of “Reduced antioxidant high-density lipoprotein function in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction,” published in the January 2025 issue of Cardiology by Sasko et al.

Heart failure (HF) is a growing global concern, with cardiovascular risk factors contributing to its high prevalence, particularly in the Western population, and oxidative stress and inflammation playing a critical role in the pathophysiology of HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the specific link between oxidized High-density lipoprotein (HDL) and HF, as previous studies had revealed an association between dysfunctional HDL and HF.

They assessed the antioxidant function of HDL in 366 patients with suspected HF, HFpEF was evaluated according to current guidelines. A validated cell-free biochemical assay was used to measure reduced HDL antioxidant function, indicated by increased HDL-lipid peroxide content (HDL ox ), normalized by HDL-C levels and the mean value of pooled serum from healthy participants (nHDL ox ; no units) and results were presented as median with interquartile range (IQR).

The results showed participants with HFpEF (n = 88) had 15% higher mean relative levels of nHDL ox compared to those without HF (n = 180). In a basic multivariate model adjusted for age, sex, and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), and a full multivariate model adjusted for diabetes, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, LDL cholesterol, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), and coronary artery disease, nHDL ox was an independent predictor of HFpEF (P < 0.05). A 1-SD increase in nHDL ox correlated with a 67% higher risk for HFpEF compared to those without HF (P = 0.02).

Investigators concluded the reduced HDL antioxidant function in patients with HFpEF suggests that improving HDL function might be a promising therapeutic target for early intervention in this condition.

