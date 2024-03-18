Health care professionals’ knowledge and attitudes towards antibiotic prescribing for the treatment of urinary tract infections: A systematic review.

Previous models identify knowledge and attitudes that influence prescribing behaviour. The present study focuses on antibiotic prescribing for urinary tract infections (UTIs) to describe levels of health care professionals’ knowledge and attitude factors in this area and how those levels are assessed.

A systematic search was conducted to identify studies assessing the identified knowledge or attitude factors influencing health care professionals’ antibiotic prescribing for urinary tract infections up to September 2022. Study quality was assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa scale. Data were extracted about the types of factors assessed, the levels indicated and how those levels were assessed. Data were synthesized using counts, and levels were categorized as ‘poor’, ‘moderate’, ‘high’ or ‘very high’.

Seven studies were identified, six of which relied entirely on closed-ended items. Levels of knowledge factors assessed were poor, for example, their ‘knowledge of condition’ and ‘knowledge of task environment’ were poor. Levels of the attitude factors assessed varied, for example, while health care professionals expressed moderate confidence in providing optimal patient care and appropriate attitude of fear towards the problem of antibiotic resistance, they expressed a poor attitude of complacency by giving into patient pressure to prescribe an antibiotic.

Present evidence suggests that clinicians have poor levels of knowledge and varying levels of attitudes about antibiotic prescribing for UTIs. However, few studies were identified, and assessments were largely limited to closed-ended types of questions. Future studies that assess more factors and employ open-ended question types could better inform future interventions to optimize antibiotic prescribing.

