Hemodialysis History Does Not Impact Peritoneal Dialysis Dropout

THURSDAY, March 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Peritoneal dialysis (PD) dropout seems not to be influenced by a history of hemodialysis (HD), according to a review published online March 5 in BMC Nephrology.

Xingge Sun, from Queen’s University Belfast in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to explore the rate and reasons for PD dropout following a switch from HD to PD. Thirteen studies were included in the review.

The researchers observed no statistically significant difference in PD dropout in the PD-first group compared with the HD-to-PD group on meta-analysis; however, there was a significant reduction seen in the rate of mortality. Vascular access failure, patient preference, social issues, and cardiovascular disease were the primary reasons for HD-to-PD switch. The two groups differed in causes for PD dropout; in both groups, inadequate dialysis and peritonitis were the main reasons for PD dropout.

“The research results discovered that PD dropout may not be influenced by previous HD history, but mortality is,” the authors write. “Primary reasons for PD dropout are peritonitis and/or inadequate dialysis in both groups. There was no obvious difference between the two groups in the cause of PD dropout.”

