The following is a summary of “Proteomic Analysis of Hepatic Fibrosis in Human Immunodeficiency Virus–Associated Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Demonstrates Up-regulation of Immune Response and Tissue Repair Pathways,” published in the February 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Fourman, et al.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is common among people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), often leading to hepatic fibrosis. Fibrosis strongly predicts all-cause and liver-specific mortality risk in HIV-positive individuals. For a study, researchers aimed to identify the circulating proteomic signature of hepatic fibrosis in HIV-associated NAFLD.

The study leveraged data from an earlier clinical trial and quantified 183 plasma proteins within two high-multiplex panels at baseline and 12 months using the Olink Cardiovascular III and Immuno-Oncology assays.

They found that 20 proteins were up-regulated at baseline among participants with fibrosis stages 2-3 compared to those with stages 0-1.

Proteins that were most differentially expressed included matrix metalloproteinase 2 (P < .001), insulin-like growth factor-binding protein 7 (P = .001), and collagen α1(I) chain (P = .001). These proteins were enriched within pathways, including response to tumor necrosis factor and aminopeptidase activity. They also found that key proteins correlated directly with visceral adiposity (r = 0.34, P < .001) and glucose intolerance (r = 0.22, P = .01) and inversely with CD4+ T-cell count (r = -0.23, P = .01).

Within the placebo-treated arm, 11 proteins differentially increased among individuals with hepatic fibrosis progression over 12 months (P < .05).

The study revealed that hepatic fibrosis in HIV-associated NAFLD was associated with a distinct proteomic signature involving up-regulation of tissue repair and immune response pathways. The findings provided new insights into potential mechanisms and biomarkers of hepatic fibrosis in HIV and may inform the development of new therapeutic approaches for the condition.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jid/article-abstract/227/4/565/6869523?redirectedFrom=fulltext