High Complication Rates and Impaired Survival in Patients with Asymptomatic MR

The following is a summary of “Prognostic impact of disease-related complications in asymptomatic mitral regurgitation: a health insurance claims analysis,” published in the August 2024 issue of Cardiology by Acar et al.

The long-term effects of asymptomatic mitral regurgitation (MR) remain uncertain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the prevalence of MR-related complications and the association with 10-year survival in a large group of asymptomatic patients with MR.

They analyzed health insurance claims data from Germany’s second-largest health insurance fund, BARMER, which tracked longitudinal data on 8.7 million German residents. Patients with an outpatient diagnosis of MR were included across at least 2 quarters within a calendar year, and a first diagnosis was recorded (2008 and 2011). Exclusions were made for patients with MR-related complications or mitral valve interventions at the index. Outcomes were compared between the study group and age- and sex-matched controls (i.e., without known cardiac disease). The MR-related complications of interest included new congestive heart failure, new-onset atrial fibrillation, pulmonary hypertension, or cardiac decompensation.

The results showed 56,577 individuals (median age 68 years, 67% female) with asymptomatic MR. At 10 years, MR-related complications occurred more frequently in the study group compared to the control group (46.5% vs. 20.8%, OR 3.31, P<0.0001). Additionally, MR-related complications were more prevalent in males than females with asymptomatic MR (OR 2.65, P<0.0001). At least 1 MR-related complication was linked to a decreased 10-year survival rate (OR 1.80, P<0.0001).

Investigators concluded that patients with asymptomatic MR often experienced complications that reduced survival, necessitating improved long-term management and re-evaluation of mitral valve intervention timing.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-024-02532-0