High Risk of Readmission and ED Visits After MI in Patients with HF

The following is a summary of “Healthcare Resource Utilization Following Acute Myocardial Infarction Findings from RECORD-MI Registry: Healthcare Utilization after Myocardial Infarction,” published in the September 2024 issue of Cardiology by Talha et al.

The contemporary healthcare resource utilization following an acute myocardial infarction (MI) remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing contemporary healthcare resource utilization following an acute MI.

They studied all patients admitted for MI (January 2015 to December 2021) across 28 Baylor Scott & White Health system hospitals. Patient characteristics and outcomes were evaluated, including all-cause and cardiovascular (CV) rehospitalizations, ED, and outpatient visits.

The results showed 6,804 patients with MI, 6,556 were discharged alive with a median age of 69 years, 60% were male, and 77% had non-ST elevation MI (NSTEMI). Multivessel disease was present in 17% (1,090 patients). First, all-cause readmissions occurred in 13% (844) within 30 days, 21% (1,372) within 3 months, and 35% (2,306) within 12 months, with higher rates among NSTEMI, prior heart failure (HF), new-onset HF, and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≤40%, ED visits within 12 months totaled 2,401 (37%), with 1,321 (55%) for CV causes, especially prevalent in those with prior HF. Among the 6,556 patients, 4,102 (63%) had at least one primary care visit, 5,009 (76%) had CV specialty visits, and 3,860 (59%) had non-CV visits, with similar patterns across different subgroups.

They concluded that patients hospitalized with an MI had a high risk of subsequent hospital readmissions, ED visits, and outpatient visits, particularly those with a prior HF diagnosis or discharged with both an MI and HF diagnosis.

Source: ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(24)00647-7/abstract