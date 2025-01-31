Higher Life’s Essential 8 Scores Linked to Lower COPD Risk

Photo Credit: netocoh

The following is a summary of “Dose-response relationship between Life’s Essential 8 score and COPD risk: the NHANES cohort study 2007–2018,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pulmonology by Huang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the dose-response association between the Life’s Essential 8 (LE8) score and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

They investigated data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2007 to 2018. Logistic regression and subgroup analyses were performed to evaluate the link between cardiovascular health (CVH) and COPD based on the LE8 score. Restricted cubic spline (RCS) plots were created to illustrate the dose-response relationship visually.

The results showed that of 12,517 participants, 835 had COPD. After multivariable adjustment, LE8 score was inversely associated with COPD risk. This relationship was stronger for health behavior factors and weaker for health factors, RCS plots confirmed the dose-response link, which remained consistent across subgroups.

Investigators concluded the higher LE8 scores were inversely and linearly linked to individuals over 40 with a reduced risk of developing COPD, particularly emphasizing the importance of health behaviors in mitigating COPD risk.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/medicine/articles/10.3389/fmed.2025.1446782/full