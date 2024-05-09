Higher Olive Oil Intake Tied to Lower Risk for Dementia-Related Death

WEDNESDAY, May 8, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Higher olive oil intake is associated with a lower risk for dementia-related mortality in U.S. adults, according to a study published online May 6 in JAMA Network Open.

Anne-Julie Tessier, Ph.D., from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and colleagues examined the association between olive oil intake and subsequent risk for dementia-related death, as well as the joint association with diet quality and substitution for other fats. The analysis included data from 92,383 participants in the Nurses’ Health Study (1990 to 2018) and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study (1990 to 2018).

The researchers found that individuals who were homozygous for the apolipoprotein ε4 (APOE ε4) allele were five to nine times more likely to die with dementia. Consuming at least 7 g/day of olive oil was associated with a lower risk for dementia-related death (adjusted pooled hazard ratio, 0.72) versus never or rarely consuming olive oil. When adjusting further for APOE ε4, results were similar. There was no interaction by diet quality scores. Replacing 5 g/day of margarine or mayonnaise with the equivalent amount of olive oil was associated with an 8 to 14 percent lower risk for dementia mortality. There was no significant reduction in risk for substitutions for other vegetable oils or butter.

“Beyond heart health, the findings extend the current dietary recommendations of choosing olive oil and other vegetable oils for cognitive-related health,” the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

